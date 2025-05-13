Harry's Wins Over Naysayers in Mock Documentary

Creating 'a shave good enough for a Dave'

by David Gianatasio May 13, 2025

“Shave the Daves! Shave the Daves!”

That’s the battle cry for Harry’s co-founders Jeff Raider and Andy Katz-Mayfield in a short film launching their latest razor.

Two dudes named Dave simply aren’t fans. (We can be cantankerous. Grrr!). The clip below follows a “10-year journey” to win those guys over.

Highlights include a high-seas sendup with Raider bemoaning the competition: “Big Razor’s chewed me hand off!”

At one point, he and Katz-Mayfield shave each other. Just their faces, thankfully.

Dashing men of mystery they’re not. But as pitchmen, they’re fresh-blade smooth.

Mythology helped develop the approach, with documentary filmmakers Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman directing through Supermarché.

“We had great, genuine people on set instead of actors: German razor masters, Harry’s actual patent lawyer, Harry’s employees, one of the engineers who worked on the Harry’s Plus,” Mythology cd and partner Audrey Attal tells Muse. “Most of our talent had never been on a set before. But it was not an exercise in having them act. It was all about making them comfortable, getting them talking and letting any endearing awkwardness shine. There were lots of laughs, a very familial energy.”

As for the most vexing part of the shoot, “We had a giant ice sculpture portraying the icy grip of Big Razor that just would not melt when one of our nice Germans took the blow drier to it,” Attal recalls. “Maybe that was to be expected.”

Structured like a mini-odyssey, “the narrative moves from problem to process to payoff,” she says. “We identify the doubters, obsess over the product and finally, win them over. The spots deliver humor, honestly, and the underdog energy Harry’s is known for.”

The work breaks today across digital video and paid social.