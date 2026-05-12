Watch Quo's Adorable Octopus Get the Job Done
This dude's handy to have around. Very handy
Eight arms makes multitasking a breeze. So, AI-enhanced phone system Quo (formerly OpenPhone) enlists animated octopi for a rebrand developed and produced with Papaya Films.
Dubbed “Grow With Quo,” the work breaks this week across the U.S. and Canada. It effectively taps into the mascot craze with a cute storyline clearly delineating the Quo proposition.
Richard Hunter directed the :60. The initiative seeks to signal Quo’s ability to manage calls and messages in the background, so companies “can focus on their work without worrying about missed connections,” per campaign materials.
Some mascots feel random (did Svedka’s Fembot ever really compute?). Quo’s critters, however, seem on point. There’s much to be done, and these tentacled troupers mean business.
CREDITS
Title: Quo – “Octopus Business”
Client: Quo
Senior Director of Content: Richard Huffaker
Senior Director of Growth Marketing: Tori Murray
Senior Content Manager: Grayson Ottenbreit
Production Company: Papaya Films
Creative Director: Dave Mygind
Executive Producer: Iwona Mnich, Wojtek Skiba
Director: Richard Hunter
Director of Photography: Tomek Ziółkowski
Producer: Swifty Hanrahan, Michał Wójcikowski
Production Manager: Darek Kozyra
Production Coordinator: Paweł Majewski, Kinga Piwowarska
Production Designer: Małgorzata Moritz
Costume Designer: Kas Kryst
Beauty Team: Ewelina Mróz
1st Ad: Roman Grad
Editor: Marcin Wojciechowski
Postproduction: VEIN
Post Producer: Przemek Błażejewski
Sound Engineer: Mateusz Burzyński, Bruno Jasieński – Ztudio&Burza
Audio Production: Marta Majewska – Ztudio&Burza
Colorist: Piotr Nowicki