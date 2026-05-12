Watch Quo's Adorable Octopus Get the Job Done

This dude's handy to have around. Very handy

by David Gianatasio May 12, 2026 9:00 am 2 min read Share:

Eight arms makes multitasking a breeze. So, AI-enhanced phone system Quo (formerly OpenPhone) enlists animated octopi for a rebrand developed and produced with Papaya Films.

Dubbed “Grow With Quo,” the work breaks this week across the U.S. and Canada. It effectively taps into the mascot craze with a cute storyline clearly delineating the Quo proposition.

Richard Hunter directed the :60. The initiative seeks to signal Quo’s ability to manage calls and messages in the background, so companies “can focus on their work without worrying about missed connections,” per campaign materials.

Some mascots feel random (did Svedka’s Fembot ever really compute?). Quo’s critters, however, seem on point. There’s much to be done, and these tentacled troupers mean business.

CREDITS

Title: Quo – “Octopus Business”

Client: Quo

Senior Director of Content: Richard Huffaker

Senior Director of Growth Marketing: Tori Murray

Senior Content Manager: Grayson Ottenbreit

Production Company: Papaya Films

Creative Director: Dave Mygind

Executive Producer: Iwona Mnich, Wojtek Skiba

Director: Richard Hunter

Director of Photography: Tomek Ziółkowski

Producer: Swifty Hanrahan, Michał Wójcikowski

Production Manager: Darek Kozyra

Production Coordinator: Paweł Majewski, Kinga Piwowarska

Production Designer: Małgorzata Moritz

Costume Designer: Kas Kryst

Beauty Team: Ewelina Mróz

1st Ad: Roman Grad

Editor: Marcin Wojciechowski

Postproduction: VEIN

Post Producer: Przemek Błażejewski

Sound Engineer: Mateusz Burzyński, Bruno Jasieński – Ztudio&Burza

Audio Production: Marta Majewska – Ztudio&Burza

Colorist: Piotr Nowicki