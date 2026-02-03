Svedka Unleashes AI Party-Bots for the Super Bowl

They bust some cyber-freaky moves on the dance floor

by David Gianatasio February 3, 2026 10:30 am 2 min read Share:

Brobot—the male automaton in Svedka’s much-hyped AI-generated Super Bowl spot—seems like kind of a poser. Leering and showing off at the club, vodka bottle in hand.

Ah well, the brand’s Fembot seems to dig it. Though really, she should kick Robo-Romeo to the curb after this :30 runs in the Feb. 8 NBC telecast:

“Svedka had been declining and bleeding fans for a while,” Sara Saunders, CMO at Svedka parent Sazerac, tells Adweek. “We felt [the Fembot, gone for a decade] was a valuable brand asset that had been abandoned.”

“We wanted to give [the Fembot] more humanity, in a way that felt relevant to today’s world,” she continues. “We’re tongue-in-cheek about the fact that the Fembot has come back to remind us to all be a bit more human. She demonstrates so many lovely things about being human that she can’t do, but that humans should do.”

It’s already generated considerable buzz, which should please the flesh bags back at the C-suite. Big plus: Using AI in a spot about artificial beings feels more on point than employing tech to put kitties or Christmas revelers in a commercial.

AI’s role as a creative tool is still hotly debated. It’s full scope will unfold in the very near-future. But Svedka’s tech-driven concoction goes down pretty smooth in the hear and now.

Silverside AI, a production studio led by longtime agency exec P.J. Pereira, helped developed the campaign.