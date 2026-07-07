The Bubba Burger Yeti Returns—and This Time, He's Grillin'

Chill creature digs summer cookouts

by David Gianatasio July 7, 2026 1:30 pm 2 min read Share:

If your backyard security camera captures footage of a yeti at the BBQ grill, never fear. It’s probably just a commercial.

That’s true for Bubba Burger, at any rate, which casts its not-so-abominable snowman in silly spots from the aptly named Familiar Creatures.

Dude’s mission is to “widen awareness” of the frozen fare and tempt more shoppers to try the freezer patties, agency co-founder Dustin Artz tells Muse.

“By focusing on the summer grilling season we’re meeting them where they are,” he says. “And knowing these will only live on social, we needed to create thumb-stopping content that will get their attention and break up their feed. Using humor works with the playful name and spirit of the brand and is a smarter way to talk about product attributes.”

“It was shot in summer in Richmond, Va. Nearly 100 degrees. By a grill. That’s a lot for a hairy yeti,” Artz recalls.

“It took 4 hours to get the actor into costume and makeup. The yeti wore a cooling suit underneath and had to frequently hang out in a garage to keep cool.”

“To top it off, a storm blew in, ending the day early. Agency, client, cast and crew frantically wrapped the set in the pouring rain. It was a great team effort all around!”

CREDITS

Client: Bubba Burger

Creative Campaign: “You Bubba Believe It”

VP of Business Development, Bubba Foods: Jamie Sakin

Creative Agency: Familiar Creatures

Co-Founder / Creative Director: Dustin Artz

Art Director: T. Scott Major

Copywriter: Ben Englander

Brand Director: Kate Luxton

Brand Strategist: Colleen Hiegel

Director: Dustin Artz

Production Company: Spang TV

EP: Melanie Cox

Makeup Artist: Christopher Osorio

Makeup Artist: Rocco Gaglioti

Food Stylist: Debi Shawcross

Production Assistant: Ryen Harris