'47 Brand Takes Over Storied South Philly Bakery for MLB All-Star Week

The collab speaks to family, history and heritage

by Shahnaz Mahmud July 8, 2026 10:00 am 2 min read Share:

To celebrate MLB All-Star Week in Philadelphia, ’47 Brand will transform Sarcone’s Bakery into the ultimate pop-up shop rooted in a shared love of history and tradition.

The brand has been the official MLB licensee for premium off-field headwear and apparel for nearly 80 years and sought a collaboration to mirror its ideals and history.

“What makes ’47 great is its family, heritage, commitment to craft and details,” says VP of marketing Patrick Cassidy. “And when you start to look at it through that lens, Sarcone’s is a shining light, exemplifying those same things.”

The South Philly family-owned business has been around since 1918 and has basically kept the same recipes for all those years, Cassidy says. “It’s the same sort of attention and detail and obsessive commitment that goes into making our headwear, T-shirts and sweatshirts—and the graphics that go on them that are hand-drawn by artists. This is two like partners coming together to create a really unique experience.”

July 14 and 15 will see a hyper-local transformation of Sarcone’s storefront filled with ’47 brand touch points that pay homage to the bakery’s 100+ year neighborhood presence. Customers who purchase food from a special, limited-edition Sarcone’s menu will receive a limited-edition Sarcone’s x ’47 hat and T-shirt. Plus, they can customize their ’47 gear on-site.

The initiative adds a personal, community-focused touch, providing added value for the throngs of baseball fans who will be experiencing 47 Sarcone’s—and potentially South Philly—for the first time.

Experiential agency CNC helped with campaign development.

Cassidy believes the next two to five years will see an uptick in bespoke experiences. In the case of the lifestyle brand, these types of campaigns represent a way to bring the warmth, personality and authenticity of ’47 to consumers. They allow the brand to be intentional and thoughtful, contrasting with marketing’s quick hits so prevalent today.

“There’s a chance for us to do something special, even in a small footprint,” he says. “There’s actual human craftsmanship and heart that goes into everything that’s being done by Sarcone’s as well as ’47, and I think that means a lot to people today.”

“My hope for those who are being introduced to ’47 in South Philly is that they have a great first impression of the brand, and they understand that we are coming from the same place as this bakery that they have loved for generations,” Cassidy says.