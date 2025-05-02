DoorDash Morphs Into 'DoorDad' for Mother's Day

Brenda Song says: Give moms a break

by David Gianatasio May 2, 2025 8:30 am 2 min read Share:

Maybe for Mother’s Day, you should stop screaming for MOOOMMMM! to do this and that every 10 seconds and let her enjoy some time for herself.

Perhaps she’d like some flowers and a meal delivery on her big, branded day. Is that so wrong?

Now, who can make that happen?

How about Dad? Um, no. If advertising’s taught us anything through the years, it’s that he can be a downright doofus.

Better call “DoorDad” instead. Or DoorDash. They’re one and the same, as the delivery service demonstrates in this spot starring Brenda Song:

Play

Mom on the toilet. Heh. It never gets old:

“We know firsthand that what moms want most on Mother’s Day isn’t just a gift, it’s a real break,” says Eli Vélez, DoorDash managing director for partner agencies and DD creative studio Superette. “As a mom myself, I know how much mental juggling happens behind the scenes and how meaningful it can feel to be truly seen.”

“With ‘DoorDad,’ we wanted to help give families an easy, joyful way to show up for moms and take some of that everyday load off her plate.”

Adds Song: “Now that I have two kids, I know firsthand that decision-making fatigue is real and that moms should not be taking on more mental load on Mother’s Day, of all days.”

The other 364, mom can call DoorDash herself.

Creative agency GUT L.A. helped develop the campaign. O Positive’s Jess Coulter directed.