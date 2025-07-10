Rustlers Tastes Like Ballroom Dancing in Your Mouth

Which means it's really tasty, apparently

by David Gianatasio July 10, 2025 8:05 am 1 min read

And our prize for the week’s best advert taking place inside a human mouth goes to … burger brand Rustlers, for its ballroom-dancing extravaganza from Droga5 London.

Coffee Mate’s brand-boosting tongue from the Super Bowl probably approves.

That one was weird for weird’s sake. Rustlers’ humor proves less gross, but still awfully silly and self-aware.

In the end, the action’s revealed as a film trailer, or something. And the characters are trapped forever in a pun-filled metaphorical reality.

Good for Droga, spreading on the Lynchian “Red Room” absurdity like thick, tangy ketchup. That could make the spot more memorable for some.

Alex Southam directed through Rascal Studio.

The :60 breaks this week, supported by OOH, digital and radio.