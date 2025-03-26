Pizza Hut and Deutsch Deliver a Wacky Spokes-Driver

You can call him Pete

by David Gianatasio March 26, 2025 6:00 am 1 min read Share:

The name’s Hut. Pete Zahat. And he drives into the adver-sphere today via Deutsch to deliver Pizza Hut pies far and wide.

With his branded attire, shades and backwards baseball cap, dude almost feels like a spoof of spokescharacters.

But CMO Melissa Friebe tells Muse: “Peter Zahut is the embodiment of the brand’s heritage and spirit of delivering more than just pizza. Peter feeds the good times and delivers unforgettable experiences. It’s all about celebrating the legendary moments that happen over a box of pizza.”

Dude’s got a sweet a ride, as we see in his debut below:

That was self-aware. Sort of.

Pete’s nowhere near as obnoxious as Domino’s infamous Noid. He’s like a sauce-and-cheese-lovin’ Jake From State Farm. So, that’s … good?

Friebe describes PZ as “Fun, approachable yet intriguing and genuinely excited to take on this role, which we believe will come through authentically in our campaigns as we continue to work with him.”

Mike Warren directed through Arts & Sciences.