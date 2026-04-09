Zendaya's Design Dreams Spring to Life With On Sportswear and Spike Jonze

It's a blank canvas, but not for long

by Amy Corr April 9, 2026 1:15 pm Share:

Zendaya and Sportswear brand On co-created a footwear and apparel collection that’s set to drop on April 16.

Viewers get a peek inside Zendaya’s head as her thoughts come to life in “Shape of Dreams.” The 3-minute film, directed by Spike Jonze, begins in a white room—providing a blank canvas. Zendaya’s thoughts spring to life with various shapes, sizes and colors, until her final On product designs are chosen. Ms. Z’s longtime collaborator Law Roach worked on the collection and appears in the film.

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“We wanted to create pieces that feel versatile and easy to wear—styles that move with you across different moments,” says Zendaya. “We started with the idea of making people feel confident and effortless, and we built everything out from there. Working with Spike Jonze brought that vision to life in a really special way—the world he created gave it a whole new dimension.”

CREDITS

Production Company: MJZ

Director: Spike Jonze

Producer: Jorie Feldman

President: David Zander

Line Producer: Alicia Richards

Director of Photography: Jasper Wolf

Production Designer: Francesa Di Mottola

Wardrobe Stylist: PC Williams

Editor & Spike Producer : Jeff Buchanan

Choreographer : Robert Blanton (Robbie Blue)

VFX Supervisor: Janelle Croshaw Ralla