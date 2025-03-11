Jason Bateman Wears the Cape and Cowl in State Farm's Boffo Batman Spoof

Their names are kind of similar, after all

by David Gianatasio March 11, 2025 11:00 am 2 min read Share:

Holy awesome Hollywood crossover!

Today, State Farm unleashed a star-studded Batman spoof with Jason Bateman riding a dinky-scooter “Batemobile” and quipping superhero-style.

Pow! Bam! It scores with DC Universe baddies and brand pitchman Jake—who should be a franchise villain—adding to the fun in a :60 directed by Bryan Buckley.

“Having insurance isn’t the same as having State Farm,” Jake says, the Bat-Signal blazing in the background. “It’s like getting Bateman, when you need the protection of Bateman.”

Also appearing: SZA, Kai Cenat, Jordan the Stallion … and some masked dude named Batman.

The work finds State Farm seeking to amplify its “cultural relevance through entertainment,” according to Kristyn Cook, the brand’s head of sales and marketing.

Last month, State Farm launched another canny tie-in, with Jake joining the cast of Severance in a delightful dystopian turn.

“Through the juxtaposition of Batman and Bateman, we’re building the narrative for consumers to look at the insurance industry and question the value being offered by our competitors,” Cooke says. “Because it’s clear that just having insurance isn’t the same as getting the full value of having State Farm.”

High-five helped develop the :60, which will air March 15 on the NCAA Big 10 Men’s Championship and during other hoops games.