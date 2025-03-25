Hell Pizza's Evil Puppet Is Such a Little Freak

Hell Pizza, ‘Worth Going to Hell For’

Agency: Yarn

Heeding the advice of his evil puppet companion, Paul just saved a fortune on an engagement ring. Alas, his betrothed will never know. And since he’s already doomed to hell, he might as well spend the savings on pizza.

WinTV, ‘Alien’

Agency: Lemon

WinTV grabs our attention with an almost shot-for-shot recreation of one of the most iconic scenes in horror film history—only to deliver a reveal even scarier than the original. Working with Peruvian agency Lemon, they also gave the same treatment to Titanic.

Ireland Road Safety, ‘Lose Your License, Lose Your Independence’

Agency: Forsman & Bodenfors

Losing your license forces you to rely on family, friends and colleagues. A lift here and there is fine. But over time, you become a burden. This spot explores that struggle in a memorable, offbeat way—by showing a disqualified driver literally carried everywhere by others. This approach vividly illustrates their lack of freedom and the inconvenience they create.