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Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds Don't Need Luck for Sailing

Redheads are welcome aboard in this spot for Mondays.com and BONDS

by Amy Corr
April 9, 2026
10:15 am
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Ryan Reynolds is very concerned about old-time nautical superstitions in a spot promoting Monday.com’s partnership with The BONDS Flying Roos, the sailing team RR owns with his pal Hugh Jackman.

The pair star in a :60 from Maximum Effort that finds Reynolds panicked after reading a Nautical Almanac from 1902. He insists they can’t have a redhead aboard. Plus, they need a cat to ward off spirits and they cannot, under any circumstances, change the boat’s name. Jackman calmly reminds him that BONDS’ sailor Tom Slingsby is a redhead and the remaining rules have also been broken.

With Monday.com powering the team’s ops with an AI-driven platform, the pair isn’t “totally f***ed.”

The ad coincides with this weekend’s ENEL Rio Sail Grand Prix. Australia’s SailGP team hopes to climb from second to first place for the season.

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Amy Corr
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Australia Hugh Jackman Maximum Effort Ryan Reynolds SailGP
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Amy Corr

Amy Corr is senior editor of Muse by Clio.

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