Pixelated Puppets Pitch Quorn as Beloved Ad Series Returns

They've got 'nothing to hide'—they're just a bit shy

by David Gianatasio October 3, 2025 8:00 am 1 min Read

Quorn’s barnyard puppets—long a staple of the meat substitute’s campaigns—have an epiphany in fresh adverts from Adam&EveDDB.

The pigs, cows and chickens suddenly realize they’re naked.

So, basically, they’re having a big day.

“The puppet team all get on really well and don’t take themselves too seriously, which makes the whole vibe on set super fun and relaxed,” agency CD Feargal Ballance tells Muse. “And that energy definitely comes through on screen and gives each of the characters their personality and quirks.”

They’re less bawdy than Marmite’s plushies and not at all evil like this dude from Hell Pizza. Orkin’s rodents and bugs from this summer, though, were pest in breed. (Heh.)

For Quorn, Jim Archer directed, with Andy Heath at Hand Productions overseeing the puppetry.

The work drops this week for a U.K. blitz including s TV, VOD, social, influencers, podcasts and PR.