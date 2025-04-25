Orkin's Puppets Are Awesome, But Such Pests

Let the summer extermination ritual begin!

You dirty rat!

It’s time to make a certain wiseguy rodent with underworld affectations an offer he can’t refuse.

And that would be extermination at the hands of Orkin professionals. Who, we’re told in DDB Chicago’s creature-filled campaign, are waaay smarter than household pests. (If they’re not, the human race is doomed. Even more than usual.)

Punchy puppetry delivers Orkin’s message in a quartet of spots that drop today.

First, menacing mosquitos meet their match:

Next, roaches get nicely toasted:

“Working closely with Orkin’s team of entomologists allowed us to develop a campaign rooted in scientific accuracy, while bringing a distinct, creative, almost human-like edge to how we portray pests,” says agency CCO Colin Selikow. “The result is a visually striking and unexpected take on pest control that balances credibility with imaginative storytelling.”

Here’s that villainous vermin:

Finally, termites lose their means of support:

Launching today, the spots will run through summer, including placements on NHL playoff games.