Pepsi Mauls Coke to Top Our 5 Ads of the Week

Plus: FCA, Novartis, Hellmann's and Absolut

by David Gianatasio January 30, 2026 7:30 am 1 min read Share:

Bestie: In Big Game Taste Test, a Polar Bear Picks Pepsi Over Coke

The confused beast visits a shrink to make sense of such brand-boosting irony. Even the inclusion of Queen’s overused “I’ve Got to Break Free” feels on point. From BBDO, PepsiCo Content Studio and director Taika Waititi.

And in no particular order…

Freaky Giant Seal Is All About Personal Finance

M+C Saatchi delivers the weirdness for FCA in the U.K. Do not mock the seal! He’s cute but invasive and not above slapping some sense into folks about the savings and investments.

Play

NFL Tight Ends Get Very Relaxed in Novartis’ SB60 Bid

Butt shots abound in this not-so-subtle Big Game spot aimed at getting guys to schedule prostate cancer screenings. Gronk’s glutes have still got it! Fallon led creative development.

Andy Samberg Is ‘Meal Diamond’ for Hellmann’s in SB60

He looks and sounds an awful lot like a certain legendary singer, belting out “Sweet Sandwich Time” in a Super Bowl entry from VML.

A Volcano Erupts With Fiery Absolut Tabasco

Here’s a hawt one. W+K London and director Leigh Powis offer a volcano spewing Absolut Bloody Marys. Shot in Iceland near real volcanic formations.