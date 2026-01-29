NFL Tight Ends Get Very Relaxed in Novartis' SB60 Bid

Gronk, Kittle and more tout prostate cancer screenings

by David Gianatasio January 29, 2026 9:30 am 2 min read

And the prize for the least subtle messaging of Super Bowl 60 goes to … Novartis, which illustrates the mantra “Relax Your Tight End” in a spot starring Rob Gronkowski, George Kittle and other standout TEs.

The NFLers unwind in hammocks, pools and various bucolic settings as former head coach Bruce Arians, a prostate cancer survivor, narrates.

“Have you ever, in your life, seen tight ends this relaxed?” he begins. “They’re carefree, calm, serene. You know what these tight ends are so relaxed about? Prostate cancer screenings. They’ve learned there’s a simple, finger-free blood test.”

We get some silly butt shots too. Naturally, they show up … at the end:

We’re assured that no stunt butts were used in the making of that ad. Way to work it, Gronk.

“Novartis has a long history of tackling the toughest challenges in healthcare, including prostate cancer, the second leading cause of cancer death for men,” says Novartis U.S. president Victor Bultó.

“Early detection can make a meaningful difference in outcomes, but the fear of a potentially uncomfortable exam causes many of us to avoid making an appointment. By teaming up with the NFL and these celebrated players, we’re empowering men nationwide to take the first step: a simple blood test.”

Bottom line: It’s a memorable, low-pressure way to convince guys to unclench a bit as they mull testing. Greg Olsen, Tony Gonzalez, Delanie Walker, Vernon Davis and Colby Parkinson also appear.

Fallon led creative development. Eric Wareheim directed.