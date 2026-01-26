This Freaky Giant Seal Is All About Personal Finance

Featuring campaigns from Italy, Germany and the U.K.

by Ads of the World January 26, 2026 11:30 am 2 min read

Here are some great European campaigns that broke in recent weeks, selected by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

FCA, ‘Seal the Deal’

Agency: M+C Saatchi Group

This fun campaign positions FCA as the official place consumers should turn to when making financial decisions. It posits the brand’s Firm Checker tool as a default step before investing or borrowing. To address confusion around what “doing your research” means in a landscape of unsolicited advice, Emil the Seal serves as a visual prompt to pause, question legitimacy and avoid undue risks.

Amplifon, ‘The Special Test Rooms’

Agency: Small

Amplifon has launched a global campaign that captures the emotional “wow moment” of hearing well again. After expert device calibration, customers enter a test room. The space recreates meaningful real-life settings, and they reunite with loved ones to experience improved hearing, connection and everyday joy.

Canva x Siegfried & Joy, ‘Work Your Magic’

Agency: Stink Studios

Kurt’s gamble on making the office more “magic” pays off when the dynamic duo he hires are introduced to the wonders of Canva and its designs. This piece of awkward German silliness was produced by Stink Berlin, cleverly written by Stink Studios London. It features the amazing Siegfried & Joy.