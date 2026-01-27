Andy Samberg Is 'Meal Diamond' for Hellmann's in SB60

'Sweet Sandwich Time' bum bum bum

by Amy Corr January 27, 2026 11:45 am

Can you ever go wrong with a Neil Diamond tribute? The answer is no, and Andy Samberg plays a great parody of the legend in a Super Bowl ad for Hellmannn’s from VML.

“Meal Diamond” makes everyone’s deli sandwich that much tastier as he sings about his life, BFF bologna and how he makes friends.

“You were incredible,” says diner Elle Fanning. “Incredibly Lonely,” responds Meal Diamond. Food critic Keith Lee also has a cameo.

Here’s the :30 that will run in-game:

“I’ve long been known as a great lover of all things sandwich. One could almost say it’s been my life’s great calling,” Samberg says in press materials.

There will also be a Meal Diamond Deal at Jimmy John’s “Sing for a Sandwich” event in NYC on Feb. 3. Fans can visit s the corner of 57th and 8th to perform “Sweet Sandwich Time” for a free Meal Diamond meal.

“Music, nostalgia and food all have a unique way of creating shared moments and ‘Sweet Sandwich Time’ is a catchy reminder that Hellmann’s can be the star of any sandwich—or any game day celebration,” says Jessica Grigoriou, SVP of condiments marketing in North America at Unilever.