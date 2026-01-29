A Volcano Erupts With Fiery Absolut Tabasco

Time for a Bloody Mary

by Amy Corr January 29, 2026 10:48 am

Absolut Vodka’s newest flavor is erupting with spice, thanks to Tabasco sauce. So, a global campaign from Wieden+Kennedy London features an erupting volcano that spews spicy Bloody Marys instead of molten lava.

A :45 directed by Leigh Powis was filmed near Reykjavík, Iceland. Set to Lou Reed’s “Walk on the Wild Side,” the crew filmed at real volcanic formations and added large scale model replicas for the impressive film below.

“When we won the Absolut pitch, we never dreamt our first piece of work would take us to the volcanoes of Iceland, partnering the world’s most famous hot sauce; but when you’re working for a brand with a creative legacy as rich as Absolut’s, big things feel possible,” say Freddy Taylor and Philippa Beaumont, GCDs at W+K.

“In 2026, keeping someone’s attention for more than six seconds is a challenge. That’s why we’re returning the brand to simple, witty, ‘smile-in-mind’ work. We want to create the kind of images people save, pin, and hopefully one day soon, hang on their walls again.”