Our Ad of the Week Goes to the Dogs to Drive Pet Adoptions

Our 5 faves, featuring The Sato Project/Powerhouse Arts, the Ad Council, Telstra, Klaviyo and KFC

by David Gianatasio October 2, 2026 7:00 am 2 min read Share:

Here’s our roundup of the week’s Top 5 campaigns, chosen by the Clios staff.

Bestie: Painting a New Picture of Rescue Dogs to Bolster Pet Adoption

Last week, a curious cat topped our list of the best ads. Now, dogs take their rrrrrevenge. BLKJ Havas Singapore and Havas New York created the work with The Sato Project and Powerhouse Arts. The goal: Help humans see rescue animals in a fresh light. There’s shaggy adorbs on display in a Brooklyn gallery as bowsers hone their taste in art. Read More

2. There’s a Secret to Safeguarding Moms’ Mental Health. Isn’t There?

A powerhouse performance from Stephanie Chacón anchors this PSA from the Ad Council and Mischief, created with the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation and Huntsman Mental Health Foundation. It’s gritty and brimming with stark scenes. When Stephanie hyperventilates in a shower and recoils against the wall, you can almost feel her heart skip a beat. Read More

3. TIE – Steve Buscemi’s Intergalactic Archvillain Returns for Telstra

Steve’s evil galactic potentate targets network security with Scampocalypse v. 2.1 on a floppy disk while a retro-chill keytar master finds the groove. It goes satisfyingly SPLAT! in the end. From Bear Meets Eagle on Fire and director Randy Krallman. Read More

3. TIE – Klaviyo Wants to Be Your BBF: Brand’s Best Friend

And the nod for best performance as a B2B CRM platform goes to D’Arcy Carden. She dons a power pants suit and slings the sass to help a marketing exec dress up his global presentation. From Gus and directing duo WATTS (Enna Watt and Tripp Watt). Read More

5. KFC’s Absurd Game Show Urges Fans: ‘Don’t Crack!’

The fast-feeder follows years of oddball, cult-themed ads with a cray culture play that finds “true believers” (aka KFC fans) competing for a big cash prize. It ends in a nest, naturally. From Mother London and director Pablo Rochat. Read More

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