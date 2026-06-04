Data Trackers Are Too Darn Clingy in Apple's Privacy Spot

Can Safari get them off your back?

by David Gianatasio June 4, 2026 8:30 am 1 min read Share:

Hey, you’ve got freaks in silver spacesuits riding around on your back, peaking at every keystroke you make on that iPhone. You good with that? Of course not.

Personified data trackers pop up everywhere IRL as Apple touts the privacy tools of its Safari OS in a campaign titled “Clingers.”

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This brand isn’t known for broad humor. So it’s nice to see TBWA\Media Arts Lab and director Ivan Zacharias letting their hair down for some silliness. It’s a surprisingly goofy take for Apple, and that vibe will likely boost the work’s memorability.

Of course, the basic concept’s nothing new. These creepy anti-vaping ads from 2019 rocked similarly clingy themes.

Apple’s take feels more measured and finely tuned. The bit in the museum, with the human cast mirroring nearby artworks, is especially notable.

As for the notion of blowing the trackers to sparkly smithereens, sign me up:

CREDITS

Agency: TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Director: Ivan Zacharias

Production Company: Smuggler

Post-Production Company: House of Parliament / Trafik

Editing: Work Editorial

Director of Photography: Jan Velicky

Music: Model Citizen