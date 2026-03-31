Liquid Death Flows From the Faucets in Your New Taylor Morrison Home

Let's shower with LD sparkling water!

by David Gianatasio March 31, 2026 12:00 pm 2 min read Share:

A foundational element of the American Dream has long been to live in a swanky house with branded beverages flowing from every tap. (Well, I’d like that, anyway.) Now, Liquid Death and home builder Taylor Morrison are making it happen. Sounds like an April Fool’s gag. But it’s for real.

When you take a shower, fill the sink or flush the toilet … that’s LD soda-flavored sparkling water chugging your way. Sweet carbonated nectar!

It’s a contest, natch. The grand prize is a move-in-ready property located in one of Taylor Morrison’s select communities, such as Orlando, Houston or Indianapolis.

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“We hook up a 1,000-gallon tank of Liquid Death in the flavor of their choosing,” Taylor CMO Stephanie McCarty tells Muse. “Once that runs out—and a family of four uses 350 gallons a day, so we’re estimating three days—our teams will disconnect the tank, flush and clean the pipes and then reconnect the home to the main water supply.”

LD’s famous for its barmy brand collabs. But how does this silliness serve Taylor Morrison?

“This partnership allows us to introduce the Taylor Morrison brand to new audiences in a fun, unexpected way, which is sure to lead to brand recall when that individual finds themselves in the market for a new home,” she says.

“Our largest consumer demographic is millennials—so is Liquid Death’s. We sell a premium product—so does Liquid Death. There are so many synergies from introducing each other’s brand to each other’s respective audiences.”