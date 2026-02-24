Liquid Death and Spotify Create an 'Eternal Playlist Urn'

The canned water company proves that music never dies

by Amy Corr February 24, 2026 12:00 pm Share:

You can take it with you when you go. Liquid Death and Spotify teamed up to create the “Eternal Playlist Urn.” It boasts a respectful design for your loved ones plus a bluetooth speaker.

One hundred and fifty urns are for sale today for $495.

Here’s how it works: Users visit open.spotify.com/presents/eternalplaylist and answer a handful of questions like “What’s your getting-ready-to-haunt music?” or “What’s your eternal vibe?” Based on your responses and general listening preferences, Spotify will curate a playlist to be enjoyed in the afterlife. Connect the urn to a compatible device and viola, music forever!

Did you know if you keep the dead happy they are less likely to haunt you? A :45 from LD explains:

“We got connected with the team at Spotify a while back and began chatting about what would make for a fun collab based on what we’re each known for,” Andy Pearson, VP of creative at Liquid Death, tells Muse. “Pretty quickly we landed on the idea that together we could help people enjoy their favorite music forever. Now more than ever, people are considering alternatives to the traditional post-life experience. Getting blasted with your favorite jams would be pretty sweet.”

“Once we built a prototype and had it in our hands we knew we had something. It’s so funny in person,” he says. “The first thing I put on was ‘Happy Trails’ by Roy Rogers.”