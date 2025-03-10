KFC Pits Its Recipe Against One Generated by AI

Can tech win this game of chicken?

by Amy Corr March 10, 2025 11:15 am 2 min Read

We all have our go-to recipes for our favorite foods. But when it comes to fried chicken, there are countless DIY choices online claiming to be the best. KFC Canada entered the chat, and tasked AI with analyzing hundreds of top-rated entries and creating the ultimate recipe.

KFC then held blind taste tests, comparing that AI recipe to its own version.

KFC’s formulation easily won. Which proves that AI might take your job, but it won’t best you in the kitchen … yet.

A :90 below from Courage chronicles the test. We can relate to the participant who said: “I’m scared of AI. I don’t want to eat Terminator chicken.” Same.

“The idea was originally born from a question we all seem to be asking these days—can AI do everything better?” says Dhaval Bhatt, co-CCO of Courage.

“While the idea pits KFC’s original recipe against all the other recipes online claiming to be the best, it actually taps into a deeply relevant conversation in culture about the role of AI with a POV that many of us share—that some things are just better with the human touch. What resonates most with fans is an understanding of tradition, timing, and the little nuances that make something truly legendary. Some things simply can’t be reduced to data points.”

Folks in the Toronto area can register online and take the challenge on March 19.

Not nearby? No worries, as the brand posted the AI-generated recipe online so you can do a taste test at home.