Jelly Roll Pays Homage to Cindy Crawford's Iconic Pepsi Spot

Nice jean shorts, and no brand AI this time (we think)

by Amy Corr March 11, 2025 12:00 pm 2 min read Share:

Nothing fake here!

Rapper Jelly Roll stars in new work for Zevia, a zero-sugar soda sans artificial flavors and sweeteners. “Get The Fake Outta Here,” from Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort, features Jelly Roll making a gas station pit stop.

Two kids can’t keep their eyes off the unfolding scene. What’s so enticing? Is it Jelly’s sweet red truck with the gull-wing doors? His jean shorts? Linda Lyndell’s “What a Man” provides a hypnotic soundtrack.

As one of the kids talks up brand authenticity, his pal responds, “What?”

Jelly Roll burps and stares most inauthentically into the camera.

The spot is a playful nod to Cindy Crawford’s iconic and often revisited Pepsi ad from 33 years ago:

Play

“There’s a long history of giant soda brands ‘thirst-trapping’ celebrities and being too aspirational (we remember you, Lucky Vanous!),” say Van Gould and Chris Sheldon of Maximum Effort. “We felt it was time for Big Soda to move over and let a new more delicious, zero sugar soda come to town with a realistic take.”

Zevia’s holiday campaign also poked fun at artificial elements, spoofing Coca-Cola’s AI-heavy ad.

“It was Jelly Roll’s idea to wear the jean shorts on the day of the shoot and it was one of the better wardrobe decisions ever made,” the pair tell Muse. “The man is an advertising genius.”