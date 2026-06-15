Knicks' NBA Title Puts Brands in a New York State of Mind

Nike, Michelob Ultra, Oakley Meta pay tribute

by Shahnaz Mahmud June 15, 2026 7:00 am 2 min read Share:

The New York Knicks won the NBA Championship over the San Antonio Spurs, clinching their first title since 1973. Naturally, brands nationwide have begun paying tribute as the team celebrates its 94-90 Saturday victory in Game 5

Muse presents some notable entries below, and we’ll add fresh work as it drops.

Michelob Ultra, ‘Pass for the Ages’

The beer maker’s heartfelt ad speaks to franchise legacy, harkening back to the Knicks 1973 win against the L.A. Lakers. The spot begins with footage from the win 53 years ago, then Walt “Clyde” Frazier takes centerstage: “The thing about a pass is you have to let it go, and trust that somebody else will carry it forward.” The ’70s footage morphs into the 2026 game, focusing on current megastar Jalen Brunson taking a shot.

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Nike, ‘Sleep Well, N.Y.’

Poeticism shines through as an elated teen runs through the streets at night, Gotham’s skyline brimming with lights. The youngster wears a Jalen Brunson tee, of course. Gentle strains of Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind” adds to the poignancy of the moment: “Never slept. Always dreamed.” Brunson finished with 45 points on Saturday night. Wieden+Kennedy created the spot, which was directed by Josh Safdie.

Oakley Meta, ‘Who’s Got the Best Fans?’

Oakley Meta’s billboard near New York’s famed Penn Station features Oscar-winning filmmaker and noted Knicks fan Spike Lee wearing the brand’s HSTN Performance AI glasses. The boisterous Knicks crowd is reflected in the lenses. This time, the focus is on the fans, with the mantra: “Who’s Got the Best Fans?” Because behind every big basketball win is a city of proud supporters. Mother handled the work.

Check out our roundup of brand love for the Knicks in their run-up to the finals.