USL's Cory Bernstine on Bringing the First Promotion and Relegation System to American Soccer

Turning shared moments into something bigger than the game itself

by Shahnaz Mahmud June 15, 2026 11:30 am Share:

Cory Bernstine | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Cory is currently SVP at the United Soccer League, the nation’s largest connected soccer organization, overseeing business initiatives that drive growth in relevance, fandom, competition and revenue. Before joining USL, Cory spent time at the Minor League Baseball League Office, where he helped build national marketing, brand development, fan engagement and partnership strategy. His work supported more than 100 teams across the country and contributed to one of the league’s most innovative periods of growth.

A former collegiate baseball player, he also serves as an adjunct professor at the University of South Florida’s Vinik Sport and Entertainment Management Program, mentoring the next generation of sports leaders.

We spent two minutes with Cory to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Cory, tell us …

Where did you grow up, and where do you live now.

I’m originally from Orlando, Fla.—the happiest place on earth, according to Mickey—and now living in Tampa, Fla.

What is your earliest sports memory.

The one that stands out is meeting the one and only Shaquille O’Neal when I was 6. I still remember holding his shoe–that was bigger than my head–and meeting the larger-than-life character at my first professional sports event, and cheering for the hometown NBA team.

Who are your favorite sports team(s).

Rooting for the hometown teams: Tampa Bay Rays, Buccaneers and Lightning.

Who are your favorite athlete(s).

So many great ones, but Ken Griffey Jr. tops the list for me. The swagger, the swing, the backward cap and the Hall of Fame talent made me fall in love with the game.

What is your favorite sports movie and/or show.

Film: The Sandlot. TV: Ted Lasso, the beloved character (and life lessons) we all need. Season 4 is coming this summer.

What is your favorite sports podcast, news show or video game?

Pardon the Interruption, Pablo Torre Finds Out and the Mina Kimes Show. Outside of sports, I enjoy WorkLife and ReThinking by Adam Grant and The Diary of a CEO. There’s always something to learn from other industries that applies to sports. Video games: N64: NFL Blitz, NBA Hangtime and Mario Kart.

A recent project you’re proud of.

We’re entering the greatest era of soccer in North America, and the USL is embracing this moment to help shape the future of the sport under the mantra “United for Soccer.” One project I’m proud of is our continued effort to implement the first promotion and relegation system in American soccer. It brings a globally loved model to the U.S. and marks a first in professional sports domestically. More than that, it’s about connecting communities, creating opportunity and giving millions of fans new ways to experience and fall in love with the game

Someone else’s recent work you admire.

Lego Group. Can’t say enough about the brand’s ability to show up in original and relevant ideas to the world of sports marketing. Notably through its Formula 1 partnership, recent FIFA World Cup licensing deal, and continued investment in women’s sports that includes Paige Bueckers, A’ja Wilson x Nike, and joining the F1 Academy circuit with Dutch driver Esmee Kosterman. Every Lego partnership centers on the same goals: a) empower creativity through play and representation; b) bring excitement of the game into everyday life; c) let fans carry the moment beyond the field, and d) connect fans through shared experiences.

What can sports do that nothing else can?

Create an unparalleled sense of connection and belonging, bringing people together and turning shared moments into something bigger than the game itself.

What would you be doing if you weren’t working in sports?

Teaching. Helping students find their passion, teaching courses on the evolving industry, and building real-world projects. And moonlighting as a children’s book author or dog park designer (Bernie’s Barkyards, trademark pending) and traveling with my family to find the best restaurants and hiking trails around the world.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.