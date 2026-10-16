Gap Kicks Up Its Heels as Our Ad of the Week

Visit Oslo, Orange, Skims x DoorDash and the PMCF round out our Top 5

by David Gianatasio October 16, 2026 7:00 am 2 min read Share:

Here’s our roundup of the week’s Top 5, chosen by the Clios staff…

Bestie: Ezra Hurwitz and Gap’s Zac Posen Stage ‘Opus Jazz’

The Miami City Ballet steps it up for a Gap-tastic melange of moves and music. Sparse and stimulating, the approach dresses dancers in casual fashions for a boffo brand celebration. Ezra Hurwitz directed through m ss ng p eces. Read More

2. Oslo Swears ‘It’s Totally Even a City.’ There’s Singing and Dancing, So It Must Be True

Grumpy Norwegian everyman Halfdan, who headlined Visit Oslo’s 2024 viral spot, returns amid tuneful locals in a fresh tourism push from NewsLab and director August Jorfald. The silly song and Bendik Aunan’s cantankerous central performance prove appropriately chill. Read More

3. Orange Makes Scam Calls Sound Like Irritating Music

The European telco says its cybersecurity service can silence the droning “Scamcophony” of phone scams, phishing and other automated irritants. Publicis Conseil makes some noise, aided by directors Bradley Bell and Pablo Jones-Soler through production house Wanda. Read More

4. Let’s Watch Kim Kardashian Order Skims via DoorDash

OBB Bolded and director Daniel Sachon stage a satirical ad-within-an-ad. As usual, Kim K. excels at portraying herself. She chews scenery like the diva she is and orders a Skims pierced nipple bra via DoorDash. Read More

5. Turning Donations Into Fireflies for the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation

Broken Heart Love Affair illuminates the power of donations using scores of fireflies as tiny, hopeful symbols of care and innovation. Director Jason van Bruggen of Suneeva keeps the message centered and Motomotus provides the simple yet effective VFX. Read More