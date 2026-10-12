Oslo Swears 'It's Totally Even a City.' There's Singing and Dancing, So It Must Be True

The beloved 2024 tourism campaign gets a sequel

by David Gianatasio October 12, 2026 9:30 am 2 min read Share:

“I hate the winter in Oslo. I don’t mind the cold, to be honest. It’s just, everything becomes so … cozy. It feels a bit like a cult, you know? Like living in some kind of creepy fairytale. A little snow, and suddenly everyone is happy and jolly for no good reason.”

With that preamble, Halfdan—a crabby Norwegian everyman played by actor Bendik Aunan—kicks off the sequel to “Is It Even a City?” That 2024 initiative from Visit Oslo and agency NewsLab became one of the most talked about tourism ads in recent memory.

A masterwork of reverse psychology, the spot’s deadpan humor sold the Norwegian capital as an awesome destination by disparaging its laid back, scenic, friendly vibe as “lacking” compared to the glitz and tumult of Paris and New York.

Alas, there was no singing and dancing. But now there is, with frowning Halfan and smiley locals selling the storyline for all they’re worth.

The former grumpily decries the city’s welcoming spirit as “absurd,” while those around him radiate campy contentment, crooning: “Everyone should come here. We promise you’ll be thrilled. And happy. And jolly. At least you will be chilled!”

August Jorfald, who directed the original, also returns. Here, he delivers a wacky message anchored by Aunan’s delightfully downbeat and increasingly bedeviled performance. What worked the first time around still works. Yes, we lose the element of surprise that served the first ad so well. But the self-aware takeoff on retro musicals can’t be beat. And the presentation offers some unexpected (and mildly dark) elements to keep viewers on their toes.

The best bit arrives near the end, when a pack of creepy kids rocking sweaters and clutching candles lambast our anti-hero for his “anti-words” and pursue him through the forest. Such scenes pack a loopy Xmas punch—though the bunny that threatens to “burn you at the bonfire and feast on your tasty human flesh!” nods to Halloween.

Oh, Osloooooooo. You so cray!

In the end, Halfdan grudgingly decides to stay one more week. Dude doesn’t look thrilled, exactly. But he seems pretty chill. Which is the next best thing.

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