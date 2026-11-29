Closely Observed: Inside the Cinéma Vérité Style of Director Lana Wilson

Keeping it real with Taylor Swift, Brooke Shields and brands like S.Pellegrino

by David Gianatasio November 29, 2026 8:00 am Share:

In the spot below, a waiter serves a bottle of S.Pellegrino with a question on its label: “What’s the most embarrassing thing that ever happened to you?”

“I remember taking a girl on a date to this really expensive restaurant,” F1 star Lewis Hamilton tells his three dinner companions. “And I couldn’t afford this restaurant. And she kept ordering all these expensive things … I remember calling ma. I was like, ‘Ma, what should I do? I don’t have enough credit on my debit card.’ I was like, ‘Should I run?’”

That moment and other amusing exchanges “were entirely unscripted,” recalls Lana Wilson, who directed “Dinner Dialogues,” which dropped in the spring. “The questions on the bottle labels got them talking. I’d ask the occasional follow-up, and then I’d get out of the way.”

“The hardest part was creating the kind of atmosphere where four old friends could forget there was a crew in the room. What I love about the film is seeing someone the whole world knows sit down with three people who knew him before any of that. The conversation is funny and surprising and has that lovely ease you only get with old friends. You can feel the decades they’ve known each other. It’s incredibly rare to get to see Lewis like that.”

Emmy-winner Wilson strives to bring that unfettered, fly-on-the-wall style to projects ranging from commercials to features like A24’s Look Into My Eyes (2024) and the Hulu doc Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields (2023). She also lensed Netflix’s Miss Americana, a Taylor Swift biopic that gained a global audience in 2020.

Here, she chats with Muse about her creative approach, influences and aspirations.

Where did you grow up, where do you live now, and how do the two compare?

I grew up outside Seattle, surrounded by water and woods. In high school, I’d jump into Lake Washington for five minutes before school. Whatever was going to happen that day felt a lot less consequential after I’d dunked my head in the lake. Now I live in Brooklyn, where I spent a lot of time in Prospect Park and can see a different repertory movie every night of the week. But I do miss the lake.

Was there an “a-ha” moment that made you realize what you wanted to do?

I studied choreography and film history and spent most of my 20s curating film and dance at Performa. One day I had an idea for a film and thought, “I’m so jealous of whoever gets to make that.” Then I realized nobody was making it. It could be me. I was still afraid I’d make something bad. But I wanted to see the film more than I wanted to avoid that feeling.

How did you first get interested in film?

I grew up going to Seattle art house theaters, some of them in old Victorian houses. There’s nothing like seeing all five parts of Matthew Barney’s The Cremaster Cycle in a creaky old mansion. Every Christmas I’d go to a double feature of It’s a Wonderful Life and Bad Santa. Going to the movies is church for me.

Tell us about your creative style.

I start by listening. I want people to feel comfortable enough to surprise me. The longer I spend with them, the clearer I get about what I want to say and how I want the film to look and feel. When I made Miss Americana for Netflix, Taylor Swift had never let anyone film her writing songs in the studio. We spent time getting to know each other and filmed all kinds of other things. Eventually I got to film what I most wanted to see: how her mind works when she’s making music. You get to watch an idea become a song. It’s magic.

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In Look Into My Eyes, my film about New York City psychics, I framed every client dead center, kept the camera still, and lit them like painted portraits. I wanted you to have time to look at their faces and decide for yourself what was happening. Making the film felt a little like doing a reading. You sit across from a stranger, listen closely, and eventually hold up a mirror.

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What’s your favorite film?

The Red Shoes. I’ve loved it since high school. It’s about what happens when the life you have inside your art feels more real than the one outside it. As a former ballet dancer, I also watch it and think, “Yes, these people are exactly that crazy.” And the Technicolor design is so gorgeous, I could watch it forever.

Favorite director?

Edward Yang. Every time I re-watch one of his films, I notice something I’ve never seen before.

What creative hill would you die on?

If it feels fake, cut it. I don’t care how beautiful the shot is or how long it took to get. Audiences can smell bullshit, and they’re usually a step ahead of you.

Did you have a mentor who helped shape your career or creative outlook?

RoseLee Goldberg, my old boss at Performa. Editing art books with her taught me how much an image can change depending on what you put next to it. Watching her work with artists taught me how to get people excited about taking a risk on something that doesn’t exist yet. She also gave me my favorite writing advice: “Dress all in black and go to the most elegant coffee shop you can afford.”

You’ve got 2 minutes with the industry. What’s your hot take?

Give massive budgets to artists with strong points of view, then let them do something you wouldn’t have thought of. Some of it will fail spectacularly. But that’s a bet I would take. Audiences can feel when every interesting decision has been talked out of a film.

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2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.