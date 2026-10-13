Let's Watch Kim Kardashian Order Skims via DoorDash

The combo we never knew we needed?

by David Gianatasio October 13, 2026 2:30 pm 1 min read Share:

“My nipple bra just arrived!”

That might be adland’s line of the week, delivered with glee by Kim Kardashian (who else?) in a clip from OBB Bolded and director Daniel Sachon.

For this ad-within-an ad, Kim plays herself (who else?), hyping the availability of her Skims shapewear through DoorDash.

On a commercial set, Kim feels something’s just not right. Naturally, she orders Skims via DD to quickly get the shoot back on track.

The 1:10 spot’s half over before we get the requisite cleavage gag. We’d call that ample … restraint. (UPDATE Energy Drink couldn’t wait 15 seconds when Kim hyped the beverage over the summer.)

Ms. K’s entering William Shatner territory as one of those celebs we never tire of seeing in ads. She effortlessly clowns herself while staying 100 percent in on the joke.

Plus, she’s instantly recognizable to several generations of consumers and demands attention on screen. To flog a tired metaphor: She’s the perfect fit.

Related: Kim Kardashian Plays a ‘Fairy Butt Mother’ for Her Skims Shapewear Brand