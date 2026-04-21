Emery Barnes of Fanatics Sportsbook on Working With the Knicks and Megan Thee Stallion

It's all about bringing people together

by Shahnaz Mahmud April 21, 2026 7:00 am Share:

Emery Barnes | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Emery serves as the director of social media at Fanatics Sportsbook. At 30, Emery has led global marketing campaigns and programs for DoorDash, Anheuser-Busch, Samsung, Coca-Cola and P&G. His began his career at agencies including Leo Burnett, Wieden+Kennedy and MullenLowe, with work appearing in the Super Bowl, NBA Finals, Olympics and Oscars. During a tenure at DoorDash, Emery guided efforts across the band’s sports portfolio.

Beyond sports, Emery has worked with talent such as Druski, Kai Cenat, Kevin Hart, La La, Kurtis Blow, Lola Brooke, Hit-Boy, T-Pain and DJ Khaled.

We spent two minutes with Emery to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Emery, tell us …

Where did you grow up, and where do you live now?

I was born and raised in the Chicago suburbs about 45 minutes outside the city. I have been a New York City resident for the past five years, now living in Chelsea. Chicago sports culture shaped a lot of who I am. That will always be home. But I’m proud to call myself a New Yorker.

What’s your earliest sports memory?

Going to Bulls games as a kid with my family. Growing up in Chicago during the ’90s basketball era was different. Jordan. Pippen. Rodman. Even though I was young, it’s a cool feeling that I got to experience that firsthand.

Who are your favorite sports team(s)?

The New York Knicks. When I was at DoorDash, I got to work with the team and some of the players. Watching the team grow has been a rewarding experience. Beyond that, the Knicks just feel like New York. The fans are people from completely different walks of life coming together. And honestly, that’s the same reason people move to New York in the first place. To chase something bigger. To build a better life for themselves and their families. I respect that. So yeah, I rock heavy with them. The last four years as a fan have been a fun ride and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

Who are your favorite athletes right now?

Jalen Brunson: I admire his underdog mentality. He’s been overlooked at different stages of his career but he’s stayed humble and delivered at the highest level. I see a lot of myself in his journey.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: He’s saucy. From his style to his interviews to his game, there’s a confidence and creativity about him that deserves flowers.

Anthony Edwards: Pure energy. He understands entertainment and he can hoop. He brings personality to the league in a way that feels authentic. As a marketer, I love the brand that he and his team have built on and off the court.

Favorite sports movie or show?

Space Jam and Like Mike. I’ve probably seen both over 100 times. Growing up in Chicago during the Jordan era and being raised on 2000s hip-hop, those movies weren’t just entertainment. They were formative.

Favorite sports podcast or news show?

My favorite sports social account right now is the NBA Research & Development Department. They do a phenomenal job of taking interesting sports storylines and packaging them in a way that feels native to social. They speak to both hardcore and casual fan and have created a format that drives repeat consumption online.

Favorite sports video game?

Easily 2K and Madden. That’s my childhood in a nutshell. And if we want to go way back, NBA Street, NBA Jam, NFL Street.

What’s a recent project you’re proud of?

The NBA campaign we launched with Megan Thee Stallion. As someone who loves both basketball and hip-hop, it felt incredibly personal. This campaign allowed us to flex beyond traditional sports betting content and tap directly into culture. Working with someone as iconic as Megan to tell that story and having that be my first major project at Fanatics made it especially meaningful. It was a moment where culture and business aligned in a really powerful way.

Can you share someone else’s work you admire?

I loved the campaign that Gatorade did with Kendrick Lamar last spring. Launching this shortly after he won five Grammys and ahead of the NBA Playoffs deserves a hat tip. I’m always drawn to campaigns that blend art and science, and creative excellence with strategic precision.

Play

What can sports do that nothing else can?

They bring together people from completely different backgrounds to achieve a shared goal. As a former athlete, I’ve lived that firsthand—being in the trenches at practice, grinding through hard workouts, celebrating wins and learning from losses. What’s so powerful about sports is the trust you build with people you might’ve never crossed paths with otherwise. Sports teach teamwork, resilience and accountability. These lessons translate directly into how I operate as a marketer and leader.

If you weren’t working in sports, what would you be doing?

I’d open a restaurant, lounge or speakeasy. Something intimate. Good music, food and drinks. My favorite art on the walls. A space where people can connect and have real conversations. The core of everything I do is to bring people together. This would just be another version of that.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.