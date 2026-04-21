In Denmark, the Importance of Helmets Goes Way Back—and More Euro Goodies
Also featuring campaigns from the U.K. and Portugal
Here are some notable European commercials that broke in recent weeks, selected by Muse sibling Ads of the World.
Magic: The Gathering, ‘Turtle Power’
Agency: Eyebolls
Eyebolls created this launch film for card game Magic: The Gathering, with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on hand. Directed by Phil Hawkins with animation from Tony Cervone, the clip blends live-action, hand-drawn animation and VFX to unite the two properties. Read More
The Danish Road Safety Council, ‘Helmets Have Always Been a Good Idea’
Agencies: NoA | &Co. • new–land
The Danes love their bikes. But unfortunately, helmets aren’t as popular. To promote helmet use, the national road safety council launched ads that pokes fun at those who are so vain they think the primary purpose of a helmet is decoration. The spot travels back in time to witness a group of soldiers who wish they had the same privilege as their helmet-wearing king. Read More
Polícia de Segurança Pública, ‘Stupid Ideas’
Agency: Coming Soon Lisboa
Stupid Ideas, created for PSP and launched during the Easter holiday in Portugal, shows regular folks having a drink when suddenly a stupid idea is born, seemingly suggested by the alcohol. Using humor and a bit of silly nonsense, it offers an original twist on the classic “Don’t Drink and Drive” message. Read More