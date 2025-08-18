Electrolux Is All About 'Wash-Life Balance'

Swedes take it slow—very slow

by David Gianatasio August 18, 2025 8:15 am

Looks like it’s not so tough being Swedish after all.

In May, Electrolux showed denizens of the Nordic nation toiling in the great outdoors to hype its kitchen cooktops.

Now, in a sort-of sequel from Publicis London, focused on smart laundry appliances, Swedes take it easy, playing up the brand’s ability to enhance their “wash-life balance.”

Note how they lovingly prepare coffee, one bean at a time. There’s a joke there about a slow grind. But my mind’s not quick enough for such wordplay.

“We all want to spend less time doing laundry and more time doing the fun stuff,” says agency CCO Noel Bunting. “And if we can inspire the world to embrace that wash-life balance and a slower, more Swedish lifestyle, then that’s the power of international creativity.”

Jesper Ericstam directs in a serene style. And something about the white undies adds an extra layer of absurd appeal. Yes, that would be a great way to spend the day. I could use a new pair of briefs, but why rush?

The work rolls out this week–perhaps not so slowly—across TV, digital and social platforms in Europe, Asia and Australia.