Coinbase's Strange Journey Leads Our 5 Ads of the Week

With Patrón, Old Spice, Citroën, Capital One

by David Gianatasio March 19, 2026 8:00 am 1 min read Share:

Isle of Any and director Oscar Hudson devised this stunning fusion of real life and video games that ranks among the year’s best commercials. Its twisted images and surreal situations seem instantly familiar yet utterly alien. An edgy classic.

And in no particular order…

The filmmaker directs and stars in an ad-within-an-ad that packs skulls and bones that spring to life and rattle around for tequila. Memorable stuff from BBH USA.

Penguins waddle to the rescue with “Cold Spice” in this sunny satire from the Burns agency in Madrid and Landia director Maxi Blanco.

BETC Paris brings the kitsch with Survivor’s “Is This Love” cranked up for a ridiculously romantic tale of a gal, her car dealer … and, of course, a car.

Caitlin Clark joins the all-star roster, but Spike Lee’s absent this time around. As always, a fun ride from GSD&M.