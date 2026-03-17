Chuck, Sam, Jen and the Gang Return for Capital One's March Madness

Caitlin debuts, but Spike Lee's MIA from this year's road trip

by Amy Corr March 17, 2026 11:00 am Share:

March Madness starts today and Capital One’s back for the 16th year as sponsor of the tourney. Naturally, Charles Barkley, Samuel L. Jackson, Magic Johnson, Jennifer Garner, Caitlin Clark and Will Forte go on a road trip in the latest edition of Capital One’s annual ad series timed to the NCAA hoops extravaganza.

Spike Lee, who’s starred with Chuck and Sam in these ads for many years, and has directed the campaign, does not appear this time around.

Outkast’s “Sorry Ms. Jackson” gets changed to “Sorry Sam Jackson” in the first ad. Jackson’s bracket goes bust—or so he thinks. Barkley, Johnson and Garner sing atop a float with a glass slipper when the game goes into double overtime. Bracket’s still alive.

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Will Forte plays Dr. James Naismith, the inventor of basketball, in the next ad. And he learns about a T-shirt cannon, eats nachos and holds a sign that reads “I Traveled From 1891, to be here.”

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Everyone’s competitive at an arcade night in “Chuck’s Got Games.” Barkley sits on a throne made of basketballs and ends feeling deflated.

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The boys have a sleepover in the next ad, where they tell ghost stories and crank call Garner.

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Clark makes her campaign debut in the finale, shooting “3’s” of ice cream, cheeseburgers, coffee and pretzels:

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“The Road Trip lets us show up in a way that feels true to the tournament by celebrating the moments fans care about while keeping the Capital One brand front and center throughout the month,” says Ryan Carroll, ECD at GSD&M.