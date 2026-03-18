Patrón Rolls With Guillermo del Toro's Skeleton Crew

A 'Perfect Pour,' no bones about it

by David Gianatasio March 18, 2026 11:00 am 1 min read Share:

Guillermo del Toro cast a bunch of skeletons and himself to capture the “Perfect Pour” for Patrón. The work nods to traditional Mexican themes and winks at the audience in the best way possible.

Per Patrón, the boney dudes represent “the many hands” behind each smooth pour. That’s a stretch. But who cares? These 30 seconds are memorably entertaining, with the brand well served by GDT’s signature dark-fantasy style. It feels authentic to both del Toro and Patrón. But mostly it’s a lot of fun.

“I believe in artistry over industry, soul over process and making things without compromise. That’s what drew me to this collaboration,” del Toro says in campaign materials. “This film is about honoring craft, intention, and the beauty that comes from doing things the right way.”

The :30 was shot in Jalisco, Mexico, home to the tequila brand, and where del Torro grew up. BBH helped with creative development. You can learn more here.