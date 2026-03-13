Citroën = Love. Cue the '80s Music-Video Montage

BETC's romantic blast from the past

by David Gianatasio March 13, 2026 7:30 am 1 min read Share:

Is this love that you’re feeling for Citroën when you climb behind the wheel? ’80s band Survivor knows the answer. And one of their signature power ballads might just melt your heart (though probably not) in this nostalgic send-up from BETC Paris.

“The concept was a romantic flashback to a test drive that had literally just happened,” agency ECD Nick Bakshi tells Muse. “No one does romantic flashbacks like the 80s. So, going full kitsch in that style felt like a no-brainer. The song was an ear-worm that we discovered in searching this style.”

The approach scores by evoking Reagan-era rom-coms and MTV with superbly silly touches. These include a cameo by regal Irish Setters, our heroine embracing the car and sales-dude bemoaning the “intensity” of the experience.

Shot in Portugal by Ramez Silyan through Very/Content, the schlocky spot makes cinematic use of a sudden downpour.

“We thought it wasn’t exactly ideal for our ‘romantic flashback,'” Bakshi recalls. “But we leaned into the weather and spontaneously shot the moment of her kissing the car in the rain.”