Cat Power: Omoda Tops Our 5 Ads of the Week
Plus: LOTO, Lego, Olaplex and Rimowa
Uncommon Pulls Out All the Stops for Omoda
Omoda showers its vehicles with tons of water and covers them with flower petals and cats. This yields some of the most visually striking imagery of the year. “In a category driving the same CG cars around the same AI bends, we made the truest, most remarkable work we could,” explains Nils Leonard, co-founder of Uncommon, which developed the campaign.
And in no particular order…
This Lottery Promo Unfolds Like a True-Crime Doc
A campaign so good, it should be illegal? There’s not much mystery in BETC’s cop-doc sendup for FDJ’s bi-weekly LOTO game in France. Instead, we get spot-on parody with funny performances, great gags and filmic flair.
Will a Giant Lego Asteroid Flatten Legoland?
Who can save Legoland? The military turns to an 8-year-old girl, who suggests dispatching a “balloon blaster flying thingy” to zap an asteroid. The threat, along with various props, are made of Legos. From Adam&Eve\TBWA.
Chloe Fineman Explains Hair Science for Olaplex
Everyone’s fab in the lab! Mother creates a vivacious high-tech palette for the SNL’s star’s quirky humor. “This isn’t fluff,” she says at one point. “This is serious chemistry in very chic packaging.”
Succession Star Spends Every Minute Bonding With His Rimowa Luggage
Surely, this is the best story ever told about the love between a man and his backpack. Nicholas Braun stars in a series of artsy, silly, surreal shots from acclaimed photog Nigel Shafran.