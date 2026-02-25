Travel

Will a Giant Lego Asteroid Flatten Legoland?

Only a balloon blaster flying thingy can save the day

by David Gianatasio
February 25, 2026
10:00 am
1 min read
Share:
Linkedin Facebook

Is there anything as mighty as a child’s imagination and some Legos? We’ll find out in the :60 below from Adam&Eve\TBWA.

A Lego asteroid threatens Legoland resorts. Naturally, the military turns to a plucky 8-year-old girl for help. She suggests dispatching a “balloon blaster flying thingy.” Sounds like a plan.

In a neat touch, many props in the spot—which touts the theme parks’ $90-million Galacticoaster attraction—are made of the famous plastic bricks.

This big-ass Lego phone rocks:

The Galatcicoaster, per campaign materials, let guests “design their own spacecraft using Lego elements—resulting in more than 625 unique spacecraft combinations … before blasting off to face the Asteroid of Probable Destruction heading their way and save Legoland.”

So, you can visit the park and basically remix the commercial. Now, that’s a brandtastic vacation for sure, so in step with our consumer-driven times.

Gary Freedman directed through MJZ, and the work was created in partnership with Merlin Entertainments, which operates the resorts.

author avatar
David Gianatasio
See Full Bio
Tags
Lego
Author Photo
David Gianatasio

David Gianatasio is managing editor at Clio Awards.

Read more...