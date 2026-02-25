Will a Giant Lego Asteroid Flatten Legoland?

Only a balloon blaster flying thingy can save the day

by David Gianatasio February 25, 2026 10:00 am 1 min read

Is there anything as mighty as a child’s imagination and some Legos? We’ll find out in the :60 below from Adam&Eve\TBWA.

A Lego asteroid threatens Legoland resorts. Naturally, the military turns to a plucky 8-year-old girl for help. She suggests dispatching a “balloon blaster flying thingy.” Sounds like a plan.

In a neat touch, many props in the spot—which touts the theme parks’ $90-million Galacticoaster attraction—are made of the famous plastic bricks.

This big-ass Lego phone rocks:

The Galatcicoaster, per campaign materials, let guests “design their own spacecraft using Lego elements—resulting in more than 625 unique spacecraft combinations … before blasting off to face the Asteroid of Probable Destruction heading their way and save Legoland.”

So, you can visit the park and basically remix the commercial. Now, that’s a brandtastic vacation for sure, so in step with our consumer-driven times.

Gary Freedman directed through MJZ, and the work was created in partnership with Merlin Entertainments, which operates the resorts.