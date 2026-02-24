Real Water, Cats and Flowers Drive Uncommon's Work for Omoda

‘Everything Is Essential’ in this ASMR-inspired campaign

by Amy Corr February 24, 2026 10:00 am

The cats, water and flowers are all real in Uncommon’s sensory campaign for Omoda. Rather than show vehicles in a rugged, dirty environment, the agency chose ASMR-inspired sound design, vibrant colors—plus three tons of water, flowers and cats.

Let’s start with the cats. There were 14 tabby handlers on-set, so you know this was an amazing shoot. Dozens of cats were placed atop a car, and the purring is nonstop goodness. The animals appear calm and happy, despite loud music playing inside the car. “Insulated noise-reducing glass. Everything is Essential,” the ad says.

With intelligent fragrance settings, pollen, flowers, dust and smoke won’t penetrate the Omoda:

British weather conditions assault the car in a :60 that features Robert Louis Stevenson’s poem, “The Vagabond.” The vehicle has a 745-mile hybrid range in one tank of fuel and charge, so anything is possible.

This BTS vid that captured how it all went down:

“This isn’t just showcasing the Omoda cars and their features. It’s also a launch of this brand and a new body language,” says Nils Leonard, co-founder of Uncommon. “We produced the work the way Omoda produce their cars, leaving nothing out, placing everything into the production process and the films and images we made. In an age of AI and a category driving the same CG cars around the same AI bends we made the truest, most remarkable work we could.”