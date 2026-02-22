Succession Star Spends Every Minute of the Day Bonding With His Rimowa Luggage

But Nicholas Braun never packs for a trip. That would just be too easy

by David Gianatasio February 22, 2026 8:00 am 1 min read

Do you hang around the house with your luggage all day long, doing yoga, slurping cereal and painting doors with luxe bags strapped on tight? If you don’t, well—get with the program!

Allow Succession’s Nicholas Braun to demonstrate on behalf of Rimowa:

Acclaimed photog Nigel Shafran captured the images. At least in part, he’s known for shots that infuse mundane household moments with surreal style. That’s basically what we have here, with the Rimowa products portrayed as transcendent essentials. Or something.

Anyway, the campaign’s packed with chill, unexpected pics.

Braun’s well cast as the brand-boosting everyman, traveling through the hours with silver backpack as companions.

And when their work’s all done, it’s time for a nap: