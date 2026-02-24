Chloe Fineman Explains Hair Science for Olaplex

Everyone's fab in the lab

by David Gianatasio February 24, 2026 10:30 am 1 min read Share:

“This isn’t fluff. This is serious chemistry in very chic packaging,” proclaims SNL’s Chole Fineman as she takes us on a high-tech laboratory tour for Olaplex. Mother developed the bright, breezy spot with Alfred Marroquin directing through Somesuch.

Chloe explains real hair science in fun fashion. The quirky sci-fi motif is brimming with bots, computer screens and a vibrant (yet strangely soothing) candy-cane color scheme.

Fineman—a fan of the haircare brand IRL—excels with offbeat comic timing. The visuals please the eye and help Chloe deliver the message with style.

Lab work is all the rage in adland this week. In addition to Fineman’s foray, Jason Kelce donned the white coat for Garage Beer, while Bosch sent a pair of research automatons on a splashy joy ride.