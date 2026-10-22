Gen Z Isn’t Nostalgic for the '90s. It’s Grieving a World Before Algorithms

Why should brands tap into an era for a generation that never experienced those years?

by Laura Foster October 22, 2026 8:00 am 4 min read Share:

When you open TikTok or Instagram, it’s clear that nostalgia is at the center of cultural conversations. From “Merry Thriftmas” to vintage shopping and ‘90s fashion trends, Gen Z is reviving a beloved cultural era. And in response, brands are reaching back to the ‘90s.

Gap is top of mind. The retailer has had a stellar year, from the launch of its ‘90s-inspired Hailey Jean to new pop-culture plays bringing back the spirit of ‘90s groups with Katseye and JYT.

Even legacy brands like Nokia and Winamp are going back to their roots. They’re re-entering the cultural conversation by reviving their once-iconic products, from so-called “dumb phones” to desktop music players adapted for streaming.

Both new and established brands are hopping on this Clinton-era revival—but my question is why? Why tap so heavily into a nostalgia trend for a generation that never experienced that era? And can we really call it nostalgia marketing when the target audience has no ﬁrsthand memories of what it’s nostalgic for?

What Gen Z Is Actually Experiencing

Marketers are focusing too intensely on the decade and not enough on why consumers find it appealing. I’d argue Gen Z isn’t responding to the ‘90s, but to the idea of a world before everything was optimized for the individual. More and more, they grieve for a world they never got to experience.

True ‘90s culture represents more than vintage clothing and retro technology; it represents when things were real. When they had ﬂaws, texture and permanence. When brands stood for something and when both their message and materials reaffirmed that expression of value. Back then, it felt compelling to “discover” something new—a new band, hobby, community or brand. It was personal. And we decided for ourselves which ones to invest in, because we wanted to be a part of them.

Our world today couldn’t be farther removed from that experience. Culture is no longer something you buy into. Instead, it’s manufactured for you. From daily AI innovations to social feeds, it’s the algorithm that shapes how Gen Z discovers, not the other way around. I think that’s directly tied to the ’90s appeal: the chance to ﬁnd something you weren’t already going to be served. The generation coming after Gen Z may make this even clearer. They’re already using “that’s AI” to mean “that’s fake.” That speaks volumes about how they’re learning to judge what’s real, and what they’ll expect from brands in the future.

Rebuilding the Nostalgia Playbook

Knowing what someone engages with is not the same as understanding why it matters. Social media, behavioral data and targeting tools have given marketers an unprecedented amount of access to consumers’ preferences and interests. But understanding the why behind it all is where most brands stop short. Borrowing ‘90s visual language in response to the trend misses the point. A lo-ﬁ ﬁlter, vintage logo or retro campaign won’t manufacture that feeling of discovering something organically.

Look at Pinterest’s spring campaign . It uses old family photos and home movies to encourage Gen Z to spend less time on social media. Coming from an algorithm-driven platform, that’s an interesting take. It could work if the actual experience of using Pinterest aligns with the message. Having spent too much time on the platform myself, I’d argue that it does not.

Brands shouldn’t mistake a cultural trend for a literal desire to turn back the clock. What Gen Z appears to be seeking is not the ‘90s itself, but the sense of identity, community and connection they associate with the era.

The Opportunity

For marketers and the brands they represent, the risk is mixed in with the reward. You have to have a clear point of view, give people a reason to get involved and accept that it won’t appeal to everyone. Gen Z isn’t looking for another copycat aesthetic. They want something with a point of view and identity that stands on its own. Not content engineered around what an algorithm already knows someone likes.

The brands that will resonate with Gen Z will not be the ones that most successfully recreate the past. They will be the ones brave enough to make something in the present that does not ask for permission. Such brands won’t just earn a moment of attention—they’ll have the opportunity to become a real part of this generation’s culture.

Related: Celebs, Athletes and Musicians Get Nostalgic for Olipop