Back Market Tops the Week's Best Work. (We Swear on Our Mom's Life!)

With Shinola, Škoda, Liquid Death, Mike and Ike

by David Gianatasio July 16, 2026 7:00 am 2 min read Share:

Bestie: Back Market Founder Swears on His Mother’s Life

If the tech refurbisher reneges on its quality guarantee, the founder’s mom, Valerie, will forfeit all her worldly possessions. Even the cat and safety pins! Still, users face high hurdles if they try to collect. Cute, clever stuff from Mother London and director Harold Einstein. Read More

And in no particular order…

Watch ‘Succession’ Star Nicholas Braun Reclaim His Time for Shinola

The actor’s intense but not entirely serious performance is the highlight here. It’s date night, and he might just dump his wristwatch. Braun shared directing duties with Quba Tuakli of GentleForces. Read More

Škoda Transforms Tour de France Penis Graffiti to Promote Women’s Cycling

Are those phalluses chalked onto the race route or ads celebrating the women’s Tour de France? Amazingly, they’re both, thanks to stencils from illustrators Celine Dormeau and Erin Anike. Created with AMV BBDO. Read More

Kenan Thompson Directs Costumed Characters for Candy Brand Mike and Ike

Silliness abounds in the SNL star’s commercial directing debut. Ad shop Curiosity helped with creative development. Actors Yoshi Barrigas and Abby Vatterott don’t look even the slightest bit strange in the candy suits. Read More

Liquid Death Sparkling Energy Drink Can’t Help You Fly

If a character leaps off the roof at the start of a commercial, they better show up in a full body cast for a chicken-wing meal at the end. This campaign delivers. Ouch. Read More