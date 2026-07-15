Liquid Death Sparkling Energy Drink Can't Help You Fly

Folks learn that the hard way as brand spoofs Red Bull

by David Gianatasio July 15, 2026 12:00 pm 2 min read Share:

Look out below!

If a character foolishly leaps off the roof at the start of a commercial, they better show up in a full body cast at the end.

And so it goes in Liquid Dead’s summer push for its Sparkling Energy drink. This time, the gimmick’s a daily contest for $20 DoorDash gift cards to help users buy chicken wings (or whatever nosh they prefer).

“Energy drink brands position themselves as the beverage for extreme athletes,” LD VP of creative Andy Pearson tells Muse. “But since our easy-drinking Sparkling Energy has an un-extreme amount of caffeine and zero sugar, we can’t claim it will actually help you fly. But we can buy people chicken wings at least.”

Pearson directed the advert above, leading LD’s in-house team. They spoofed Red Bull’s vaunted “Gives You Wings” positioning, obvi.

Now, most brands would shy away from showing a human fall from a roof, even in funny (clearly faux) fashion. LD, however, had no such qualms, which gives the message some extra edge.

“Initially, I thought this was going to be a fairly easy shoot,” Pearson recalls. “But then we were shooting with our fantastic stuntwoman doing falls, rigged to the edge of a roof, and stuck in a real full-body cast. The cast was actually the worst. It took over two hours to apply while they had to sit totally motionless. We had prepped the chicken wings, which, with the doors open at the house, started to attract flies.”

“Our actor got really, really, really concerned that a fly was going to fly into her cast and get stuck inside while she was trapped in the contraption. We had to keep fans on her and only shot in the casts for about 20 minutes before we started cutting them off.”

The contest runs through Sept. 12 for folks who buy any can or case of Liquid Death Sparkling Energy. No roof-jumps required. For now.

CREDITS

Founder/CEO: Mike Cessario

SVP Marketing: Dan Murphy

VP of Creative: Andy Pearson

VP of Marketing: Greg Fass

VP of Design: Frank Dresmé

Creative Director: Will Carsola

Associate Creative Director: Stu Golley

Senior Nihilist: Brendan Kelly

Brand Manager: Jeanne Irwin

Senior Graphic Designer: Kellen Breen

Executive Producer: Zoë Andrikidis

Director: Andy Pearson

Director of Photography: Kelsey Talton

1st AD: Julian Metter

Gaffer: Eddy Scully

Key Grip: Aaron Burton

Production Designer: Justin Lieb

Color: Bryan Smaller @ Company 3

Sound Mix: Tyler Beasley

VFX: Yellow Sweater

Editor: Tyler Beasley