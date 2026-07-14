Watch 'Succession' Star Nicholas Braun Reclaim His Time for Shinola

This date-night tick-tock packs a punch

by David Gianatasio July 14, 2026 10:00 am 3 min read Share:

Nicholas Braun headlines Shinola’s latest campaign, which also marks the Succession actor’s debut as a commercial director. Braun shares those duties with Quba Tuakli of GentleForces, the London creative practice that helped develop the initiative.

In the spot below, it’s date night, and Braun rebukes an unseen dinner companion.

“You make me feel anxious. And stressed. Like I’m always in a rush or not doing enough. All the time—oh my God!—I’m thinking about what YOU want. I’m never thinking about myself. And it’s never served me. You. Run. My. Life.”

Dude needs to unwind. And indeed, that’s the point, amplified by intense close-ups of Braun’s face, fleeting images of a timepiece and rapid ticking sounds.

Could he be dressing down his wristwatch? It’s a Shinola ad, so yeah.

This one scores with cinematic simplicity. The advert boasts a sophisticated sheen, and Braun’s performance—tightly wound yet tongue in cheek—really delivers.

Below, Muse learns more about the project.

MUSE: What was your inspiration?

Quba Tuakli: Our initial focus went into creating the “On Shinola Time” brand platform. Lots of ideas about relationships with time fell out of this exploration, one of them being, in effect, telling time who’s boss. From there, it was about representing that in a way that not only said something meaningful, but allowed the brand’s wit to shine through. The date-night scene was a way to ground this somewhat ethereal concept in a real-life situation we all have a connection with, starting with a pretty triggering confrontation.

Are you aiming for an upscale crowd, mature consumers?

Dana Mosa-Basha, Shinola director of marketing: We weren’t targeting a specific age group as much as a mindset. The people drawn to Shinola tend to be thoughtful, curious, creative and independent. They appreciate quality and craftsmanship, but also value individuality and aren’t interested in following someone else’s definition of success.

We felt the creative would resonate because the tension at the center of the story is incredibly universal. Almost everyone knows what it feels like to be told they’re behind, moving too slowly, or not doing enough. The film takes that familiar feeling and turns it on its head.

Rather than telling people to accelerate, it gives them permission to slow down and define success for themselves. That’s a message that feels increasingly relevant today.

With that in mind, what’s the brand takeaway for viewers?

Quba Tuakli: In a world of optimizing and rushing, of stacked obligations and the fear of missing out, being in the moment has never had more value. Shinola stands for carving your own path, following your own flights of fancy, setting the pace to create a time zone where you are boss.

Why cast Nicholas Braun? What made him attractive for the role?

Quba Tuakli: He’s best known for his breakout performance as Cousin Greg in Succession. The idea of his somewhat apologetic persona locking in and having a frank, confrontational conversation struck us as a fun juxtaposition. When he read the script—and instantly bought into not only the idea, but the Shinola brand—we knew we were about to make something special. He co-directed with me, bringing a collaborative spirit and passion that pushed film and stills to a place they wouldn’t have reached with a traditional talent relationship.

I like how he stays focused, not hamming it up.

Dana Mosa-Basha: Nicholas brought an unexpected balance of humor, vulnerability and self-awareness. He is naturally funny without playing for laughs, which was important because the film lives in that space between comedy and discomfort.