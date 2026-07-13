Back Market Founder Swears on His Mother's Life

If you're not satisfied, her stuff could be yours

by David Gianatasio July 13, 2026 9:00 am 2 min read Share:

Valerie, the mother of Back Market founder Thibaud Hug de Larauze, has a lot to lose. She might forfeit all of her worldly possessions if her son’s global tech refurbishing company doesn’t live up to its quality guarantee.

That’s the premise of ads dropping today from Mother London (nice mom synergy there) and director Harold Einstein.

The spot below lays out the premise: “We promise every phone is expertly refurbished and tested. In fact, we don’t just promise, we swear on our moms’ lives. This is our founder, and this is his mom, Valerie. And if we ever break our promise, Valerie’s life is yours.”

A team with clipboards starts noting all the items in her house: plants, picture frames, frying pans, foods, pillows, glasses, lots of safety pins, etc.

Valerie asks, “This is a joke, no?”

Thibaud just shrugs. Such a good son.

“We wanted a way to make the Back Market promise impossible to doubt,” de Larauze says. “So, we picked the highest stakes a person can offer. If people remember one thing about Back Market after this, it should be that we don’t make this promise lightly.”

Users are directed to a website where they can make a play for one of Valerie’s possessions, if they can prove Back Market erred. Of course, the bar is exceedingly high. So she won’t be parting with her clothes or cat anytime soon. We think.

“The most powerful thing anyone can do to prove they mean something is stake what they love most on it,” says agency ECD Tomas Coleman. Harold understood immediately that the bigger and funnier we went, the more the sincerity underneath would land. That tension between the ridiculous gesture and the real promise is the whole idea.”

It’s cute stuff, both instantly recognizable and fresh for the category. It’s clearly tongue in cheek, but just real enough to feel grounded. And props to Val—her worried face positively shines (with worry!).

The work initially rolls out in New York across TV, VOD, out-of-home, social and audio, with European markets added to the mix in coming weeks.