Apple's iPhone Oddness Tops Our 5 Ads of the Week
With The Zebra, Instacart, TheRealReal and Drumstick
Bestie: Raps and Apps: Apple Launches Dynamic Asian Campaigns
This album sampler trumpets the return of Vietnamese rapper MCK. It was shot on iPhone, natch. The imagery unfurls like an art-house short. Dude just sits there, masked, perhaps judging us, as weirdness unfolds all around him.
And in no particular order…
These Absurd Ads From The Zebra Expertly Fuse AI and Live Action
Director Zack Seckler delivers a masterclass on putting flesh-and-blood talent in AI-driven spots. The backdrops and details are tech-generated, but human actors dangled from harnesses and props to deliver the pitch.
WWE’s Cody Rhodes Builds Anticipation for Drumstick
Will or won’t Cody bite into that cone? Probably … maybe … in his own good time. Opinionated builds tension and wisely subverts WWE pyrotechnics. Just eat it, Cody. Oh, come on already!
How the TheRealReal Made an AI Mini-Epic
The bag is 100 percent genuine in Team One’s 2-minute essay on authenticity. As for our protagonist and his world, who can say?
Instacart Goes Emo, Metal and More in Music Videos
BBDO Chicago and director Kate Hollowell spoof Y2K emo-pop, death metal and—best of all—sea shanties. Tap your toes and order some grub. The merman-sailor will thank you.