Apple's iPhone Oddness Tops Our 5 Ads of the Week

With The Zebra, Instacart, TheRealReal and Drumstick

by David Gianatasio April 9, 2026 8:00 am 2 min read Share:

This album sampler trumpets the return of Vietnamese rapper MCK. It was shot on iPhone, natch. The imagery unfurls like an art-house short. Dude just sits there, masked, perhaps judging us, as weirdness unfolds all around him.

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And in no particular order…

Director Zack Seckler delivers a masterclass on putting flesh-and-blood talent in AI-driven spots. The backdrops and details are tech-generated, but human actors dangled from harnesses and props to deliver the pitch.

Will or won’t Cody bite into that cone? Probably … maybe … in his own good time. Opinionated builds tension and wisely subverts WWE pyrotechnics. Just eat it, Cody. Oh, come on already!

The bag is 100 percent genuine in Team One’s 2-minute essay on authenticity. As for our protagonist and his world, who can say?

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BBDO Chicago and director Kate Hollowell spoof Y2K emo-pop, death metal and—best of all—sea shanties. Tap your toes and order some grub. The merman-sailor will thank you.

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