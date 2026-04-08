WWE's Cody Rhodes Builds Anticipation for Drumstick

Come on, eat the cone already!

by David Gianatasio April 8, 2026 7:00 am 1 min read Share:

WWE megastar Cody Rhodes will devour a Drumstick cone HIS way, and in his own good time.

And if he wants to tease a bunch of onlookers by almost taking a taste, then pulling back at the last second, repeatedly … well, WrestleMania 42’s nearly here, so let a ring-warrior act cheekily chill.

At the end, he turned expectations upside down, I guess. A diverting 30 seconds that build comic tension and pay off without feeling ridiculous. Thanks, buff dude in tights.

Also, the tag “Lick it. Flip it. Drumstick it” sounds naughty. Dr. Umstick—sadly absent here—would approve..

Drumstick’s launching a limited-edition Red, White & Blueberry flavor, too.

Opinionated developed the campaign, which breaks ahead of WM42 on April 19. Steve Mapp directed via Fancy.